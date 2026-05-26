North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile and other weapons toward sea, South says, in latest weapons demo by Pyongyang this year

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile and other weapons toward the sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, the latest in a series of weapons demonstrations by North Korea this year.

The missile fired from Jongju, a city near the North's west coast, flew about 80 kilometers (50 miles), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. The body of water there is known as the Yellow Sea or West Sea and separates the Korean peninsula and China.

North Korea launched other types of projectiles as well, the statement said, but didn't elaborate.

South Korea's military, under a solid alliance with the U.S., maintains a readiness to repel any provocations by North Korea and has bolstered its surveillance posture, the Joint Chiefs said.

A woman watches a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul, South Korea on May 26, 2026. Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images

It was North Korea's first weapons launch since April 19, when it fired multiple short-range missiles in what state-media described as a demonstration of cluster bomb warheads.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has focused on expanding his nuclear and missile arsenals since his nuclear diplomacy with President Trump collapsed in 2019. Mr. Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to resume talks with Kim, but Pyongyang has so far ignored the overtures and urged Washington to drop demands for the North's nuclear disarmament as a precondition for talks.

Kim has taken an increasingly hardline stance toward South Korea, calling it his country's permanent and most hostile enemy and taking steps to terminate all ties.

Earlier Tuesday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called during a Cabinet meeting for stronger efforts to advance the country's military. He emphasized artificial intelligence and drone capabilities and the potential acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine, an issue that has been part of his diplomacy with Washington.

Lee, a liberal who espouses improved ties with North Korea, didn't specifically comment on the threats posed by the North. But he stressed the importance of South Korea demonstrating the "resolve to take responsibility for and protect our own security ourselves," saying such a posture would also strengthen the country's alliance with the United States.