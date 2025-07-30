Norah O'Donnell's new book, "We the Women," uncovers history's hidden female revolutionaries

Norah O'Donnell's new book honors forgotten female heroes in U.S. history

There's a woman's name on the Declaration of Independence, and CBS News senior correspondent Norah O'Donnell admits she never knew it until researching her upcoming book.

The discovery of Mary Katharine Goddard — the printer who risked treason charges to produce the founding document — exemplifies the "treasure hunt" O'Donnell embarked upon for "We the Women," which chronicles forgotten female pioneers from 1776 to today.

O'Donnell appeared on "CBS Mornings" Tuesday to discuss the book's release ahead of America's 250th birthday celebration in 2026.

"This was such a passion project," O'Donnell said. "In school, I didn't learn a lot about women in history, women in the American Revolution, women during the Civil War, women as medical pioneers."

O'Donnell said the women featured in her book would have been well-known in modern times.

"I like to think of these women as true revolutionaries and had they been alive today, they would all have gone viral for sure," she said.

The book also features Katharine Wright and Emily Warren Roebling.

"Had she been a male, she would have been the third Wright brother," O'Donnell said of Wright. Of Roebling, she noted, "She largely built the Brooklyn Bridge."

O'Donnell said the bravery of the women in her book is monumental and inspired her every day of writing.

"These women had such grit and such courage at times when they had very few rights." O'Donnell said she hopes it inspires little girls too.

"We the Women" is scheduled for release Feb. 24, 2026, and is available for preorder.