Norah O'Donnell returning as co-host of "CBS Mornings"

Norah O'Donnell is coming home: The Emmy Award-winning CBS News journalist is returning to "CBS Mornings" as co-host alongside Gayle King and Nate Burleson, starting Tuesday.

O'Donnell co-hosted the show with King for seven years before moving on in 2019 to anchor the "CBS Evening News." She was recently named a "60 Minutes" correspondent and also hosts "Healthful," a weekly women's health podcast.

In an email to staff, "CBS Mornings" senior producer Jon Tower said King and O'Donnell created "one of the most memorable partnerships in the history of the morning news" in their first run as co-hosts.

"They have a friendship and chemistry that extends beyond the studio," he said. "They know each other, respect each other, and — maybe most importantly — genuinely enjoy each other. To put it simply, I can't think of a team I'd rather watch navigate the news than Gayle, Nate and Norah."

O'Donnell has earned nearly every major recognition in journalism for her work covering some of the biggest stories in the world and conducting impactful, news-making interviews. She has covered eight presidential elections and has interviewed every living president of the United States, as well as the late former President Jimmy Carter. In 2024, O'Donnell spoke exclusively with Pope Francis in Rome for a historic and first-of-its-kind papal interview for an American journalist.

In 2023, O'Donnell and the "CBS Evening News" were awarded an Edward R. Murrow Award for the broadcast's report on the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She was honored with the prestigious 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award and the Scripps Howard Award for Excellence in Broadcast National/International Coverage in 2021 for an exclusive, year-and-a-half-long investigation into sexual assault in the U.S. military.

"All of that experience and energy makes her a perfect match for Gayle and Nate," Tower said in his email. "Gayle is one of the hardest-working and best interviewers in the business, with an unmatched ability to connect with audiences on all topics. And Nate brings curiosity, warmth, spontaneity and a perspective that can take a conversation in a direction none of us expected."

Prior to her roles as an anchor, O'Donnell served as CBS News' chief White House correspondent during the Obama administration.

O'Donnell is also the author of the New York Times bestseller "We the Women: Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America," a book launched as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.