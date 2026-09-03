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Norah O'Donnell to return to "CBS Mornings"

Norah O'Donnell will be joining Gayle King and Nate Burleson as co-host of "CBS Mornings" starting Tuesday, Sept. 8. It will be a homecoming for O'Donnell, who co-hosted the broadcast from 2012 to 2019.
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