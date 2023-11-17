Nonbinary runners of Philadelphia Marathon want to see more changes to outdated policy

Nonbinary runners want change to an outdated policy of the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend Nonbinary runners want change to an outdated policy of the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend 02:09

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of runners are set to hit the streets during the Philadelphia Marathon weekend, but elite runners who identify as nonbinary would like to see a change in future events.

These runners don't identify as male or female on the gender spectrum and use they/them pronouns.

This weekend, Will Newman is running their first Philadelphia Marathon as an elite competitor. As someone who is nonbinary, Newman says running reconnected their childhood love of sport with a body that often feels foreign.

"Though you're moving through space, you're not standing still. Right, you're not in one given space but no matter where you are as you move through space, I at least experience a lot of belonging," Newman explained.

But fully belonging this weekend for Newman and other nonbinary runners is something they said isn't happening.

This year, nonbinary runners are eligible for prizes and awards at the non-elite level. But elite runners are still without a cash prize pool.

Marathon officials said they are following the guidelines of USA Track and Field, their national governing body, which does not recognize a separate division for elite nonbinary runners.

"While elite athletes must choose to compete in the two binary categories in alignment with USATF guidelines, they will always be acknowledged as nonbinary individuals," marathon organizers said in a statement to CBS Philadelphia. "Their times will be posted as nonbinary racers and they will be celebrated and medaled as nonbinary individuals."

"I like my gender to be affirmed when I'm running a race. I don't want to have to compete against gendered people with whom I don't identify," Newman said.

The Philadelphia Marathon has made changes since 2021. Last year, runners were able to register for the first time as nonbinary.

Josh Fernandez is the executive chair of Queer Run's leadership board, a group dedicated to creating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ athletes and allies that have worked with the marathon on policy changes.

They are still disappointed elite nonbinary runners continue to have to wait.

"We are going to continue to advocate for them until they're seen," Fernandez said. "In the most equitable way here."