Philadelphia Marathon 2023: What you need to know about road closures, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Marathon Weekend will take over the city starting on Friday.
Marathon weekend features the the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K and Nemours Children's Run on Saturday and a free two-day Health & Fitness Expo on Friday.
Due to all the races, there will be plenty of road closures and parking restrictions all across the city throughout the weekend.
Here's what you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions and more for the 30th year of the Philadelphia Marathon.
Which roads will be impacted by the marathon?
- The Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
- Roads near the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route
- Roads near the 6.2-mile route of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon
Road closures, parking restrictions by date
Friday, Nov. 17
The inner drives of the Parkway (both lanes) will be closed in both directions from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
The outbound lanes will be opened for afternoon rush hour traffic at 2:45 p.m., the city says. Following rush hour, all inner lanes from the Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st Streets.
Saturday, Nov 18
2 a.m. Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4 a.m. Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)
6 a.m. Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street
- 6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street
- 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
- Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street
- 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
- Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street
- 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street
- Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
- Kelly Drive
Sunday, Nov 19
2 a.m. Closures
- 2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- 22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)
- 21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street
4 a.m. Closures
- I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)
- I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street (eastbound)
6 a.m. Closures
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street
- Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
- 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- 15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street
- Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue
- Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive
- Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive
- Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive
- Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
The city says local access for the roads above will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia police.
Can you still get the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the marathon?
During the marathon, residents can expect delays all across the city. But during the races on Saturday and Sunday, you can access the Art Museum during event hours via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D'Harnoncourt Drive, the city says.
SEPTA detours
SEPTA's two subway lines -- Broad Street and Market Frankford -- and regional rail service will be operating throughout the marathon weekend, but there will be detours on several bus routes.
In addition to the routes listed below, Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will be on a temporary detour to allow the marathon to get set up along the Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street.
Routes K-12
- K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12
Routes 16-31
- 16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31
Routes 32-47
- 32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47
Routes 47M-125
- 47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)]
Event alerts
You can sign up for free text alerts from the city to get weather, transit and event details by texting "RUNPHL" to 888-777.
Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management will be posted updates @PhilaOEM on Twitter/X and use #PhillyMarathon.
You can also connect with marathon course maps, public safety features and more by visiting the Office of Special Events' story map: phila.gov/marathonweekend.
When will roads reopen across the city?
All streets -- with the exception of Eakins Oval -- are scheduled to reopen no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday after the races.
The city says many roads will be open earlier in the day on Saturday and Sunday as they are cleared and serviced.
Eakins Oval and the Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m. on Sunday, but it will remain closed after the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon on Saturday.
