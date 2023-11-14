Philadelphia Marathon 2023: What you need to know about road closures, more

Experts provide tips on how to train for the Philadelphia Marathon

Experts provide tips on how to train for the Philadelphia Marathon

Experts provide tips on how to train for the Philadelphia Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Marathon Weekend will take over the city starting on Friday.

Marathon weekend features the the AACR Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon, the Rothman Orthopaedics 8K and Nemours Children's Run on Saturday and a free two-day Health & Fitness Expo on Friday.

RELATED: Experts provide tips on how to train for the Philadelphia Marathon

Due to all the races, there will be plenty of road closures and parking restrictions all across the city throughout the weekend.

Here's what you need to know about road closures, parking restrictions and more for the 30th year of the Philadelphia Marathon.

Which roads will be impacted by the marathon?

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway

The I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

The I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

Roads near the 13.1-mile Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon route

Roads near the 6.2-mile route of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon

City of Philadelphia

Road closures, parking restrictions by date

Friday, Nov. 17

The inner drives of the Parkway (both lanes) will be closed in both directions from 9:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The outbound lanes will be opened for afternoon rush hour traffic at 2:45 p.m., the city says. Following rush hour, all inner lanes from the Binswanger Triangle to 20th Street will remain closed. Cross traffic will be permitted on 22nd and 21st Streets.

Saturday, Nov 18

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden (eastbound)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Diamond Drive

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Sunday, Nov 19

2 a.m. Closures

2000-2400 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Spring Garden Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

23rd Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

22nd Street, from Winter Street to Park Towne Place (Local Access to Park Towne Place)

21st Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue to Winter Street

4 a.m. Closures

I-676 off-ramp at 22nd Street (westbound)

I-76 off-ramp at Spring Garden Street (eastbound)

6 a.m. Closures

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 20th Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

15th Street from Chestnut Street to Walnut Street

Walnut Street from Broad Street to 34th Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Girard Avenue

Girard Avenue Bridge, from Lansdowne Drive to 33rd Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Reservoir Drive

Reservoir Drive, from 33rd Street to Edgley Drive

Edgley Drive, from Reservoir Drive to Fountain Green Drive

Fountain Green Drive, from Edgley Drive to Kelly Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

The city says local access for the roads above will be maintained for residents and businesses at traffic control points controlled by Philadelphia police.

Can you still get the Philadelphia Museum of Art during the marathon?

During the marathon, residents can expect delays all across the city. But during the races on Saturday and Sunday, you can access the Art Museum during event hours via Spring Garden Street (Spring Garden Street Bridge) to Anne D'Harnoncourt Drive, the city says.

SEPTA detours

SEPTA's two subway lines -- Broad Street and Market Frankford -- and regional rail service will be operating throughout the marathon weekend, but there will be detours on several bus routes.

In addition to the routes listed below, Bus Routes 7, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and 49 will be on a temporary detour to allow the marathon to get set up along the Parkway between Eakins Oval and 20th Street.

Routes K-12

K, R, 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12

Routes 16-31

16, 17, 21, 23, 25, 27, 30, 31

Routes 32-47

32, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 43, 47

Routes 47M-125

47M, 48, 57, 61, 64, 65, 124/125, Trolley Route 15 (Bus)]

Event alerts

You can sign up for free text alerts from the city to get weather, transit and event details by texting "RUNPHL" to 888-777.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management will be posted updates @PhilaOEM on Twitter/X and use #PhillyMarathon.

You can also connect with marathon course maps, public safety features and more by visiting the Office of Special Events' story map: phila.gov/marathonweekend.

When will roads reopen across the city?

All streets -- with the exception of Eakins Oval -- are scheduled to reopen no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday after the races.

The city says many roads will be open earlier in the day on Saturday and Sunday as they are cleared and serviced.

Eakins Oval and the Parkway will be fully open to traffic by 5 p.m. on Sunday, but it will remain closed after the Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon on Saturday.