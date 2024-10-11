2024 Nobel Peace Prize goes to Japanese group for anti-nuclear weapons work

Hiroshima survivor tells her story as G7 world leaders meet in the Japanese city

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2024 was awarded Friday to the Japanese organization Nihon Hidankyo, with the Nobel committee lauding the "grassroots movement of atomic bomb survivors from Hiroshima and Nagasaki" for its work to "achieve a world free of nuclear weapons and for demonstrating through witness testimony that nuclear weapons must never be used again."

Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the award was made as the "taboo against the use of nuclear weapon is under pressure."

Both North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russia's Vladimir Putin have repeatedly threatened over the last year to use nuclear weapons if they feel their nations are being threatened.

The secretary general of Nihon Hidankyo, which is also known as Hibakusha, is 92-year-old Nagasaki bombing survivor Tanaka Terumi, who was 13 when the American bomb hit his city.

Japanese Nagasaki bombing survivor Tanaka Terumi, the secretary general of Nihon Hidankyo, looks at pots planted with "peace seeds" at the Natural History Museum in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 9, 2017. The seeds were flown from Hiroshima and gathered from trees that survived the bombing in 1945. TERJE BENDIKSBY/AFP/Getty

The 2024 Peace Prize was awarded against a backdrop of devastating conflicts raging in the world, notably in the Middle East, Ukraine and Sudan.

Alfred Nobel stated in his will that the prize should be awarded for "the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses." Since 1901, 104 Nobel Peace Prizes have been awarded, mostly to individuals but also to organizations that have been seen to advance peace efforts.

Last year's prize went to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for her advocacy of women's rights and democracy, and against the death penalty. The Nobel committee said it also was a recognition of "the hundreds of thousands of people" who demonstrated against "Iran's theocratic regime's policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women."

In the Middle East, persistently spiraling violence over the past year has killed tens of thousands of people, including thousands of children and women. The war, sparked by the bloody terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023 that left about 1,200 people dead, mostly civilians, has spilled out into the wider region.

The war in Gaza alone has killed more than 42,000 people, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, which doesn't differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count but says more than half are women and children. In Lebanon, more than 1,400 people have been killed, with thousands more injured and around 1 million displaced since mid-September, when the Israeli military dramatically expanded its offensive against Hezbollah.

The war in Ukraine, sparked by Russia's invasion, is heading toward its third winter with a staggering loss of human life on both sides.

The U.N. has confirmed more than 11,000 Ukrainian civilian dead, but that doesn't take into account as many as 25,000 Ukrainians believed to have died during the Russian capture of the city of Mariupol or unreported deaths in the occupied territories.

Western officials have estimated Russian military casualties around 600,000, with perhaps 150,000 dead, and public reports put Russian civilian dead around 150, mostly in the border region of Belgorod.

On the African continent, Sudan has been devastated by a 17-month war that that has so far killed more than 20,000 people and forced more than 8 million people from their homes, while roughly another 2 million were already displaced within the country before hostilities broke out.

The Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 11 million Swedish kronor ($1 million). Unlike the other Nobel prizes that are selected and announced in Stockholm, founder Alfred Nobel decreed the peace prize be decided and awarded in Oslo by the five-member Norwegian Nobel Committee.

The Nobel season ends Monday with the announcement of the winner of the economics prize, formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.