Todo En Uno: Niños roban autopartes en segundos en Tonalá
Exit polls, however, indicated the race is too close to call
The unique design is intended to highlight the importance of consent
Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, who was in U.S. illegally, was accused of killing four people in Kansas and one in Missouri
A devout Episcopalian, Buttigieg has been open about his faith on the campaign trail
The founder of the most successful hedge fund in the world says capitalism needs to be reformed and that the American dream is lost
One of the top medical schools in the United States is going tuition-free. Lesley Stahl reports on how and why they're doing it
A small Alaska island was the site of the only North American ground campaign during WWII. Though not well-known, the battle featured some of the war's most brutal fighting
Sandy and Lonnie Phillips have gone to the site of nearly every mass shooting since their daughter's death to support people affected by the tragedies, drawing from their own personal experiences
Taking cues from the prison system in Germany, where the main objective is rehabilitation, a program based on therapy for 18 to 25-year-old offenders is taking shape at a prison nicknamed 'the Rock.'
At age 70, when most actors find it hard to get work, Samuel L. Jackson is much in demand. Jackson creates memorable characters: strong, raw, credible, and sometimes scary
With Arctic permafrost thawing too quickly, scientists in Siberia are considering drastic measures
An Israeli company licenses software around the world that can crack just about any smartphone, but is its use always on the side of good?
With more states legalizing gambling on sports, bookmakers, leagues and state tax revenues are winning big. But will players — particularly unpaid college players — be targets for bribery?
Since 2016, dozens of American officials have come home from Cuba and China with unexplained brain trauma. Evidence shows it may be the work of another government using a weapon that leaves no trace
President Trump's plan to get tougher on immigration will begin with a new secretary of Homeland Security. CBS News was first to report Kirstjen Nielsen's resignation Sunday after less than a year and a half in the job. Major Garrett reports.
The billionaire hedge fund manager says his guidelines are the key to his company's success. But do employees really want "radical truthfulness"?
CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend, who worked with Kirstjen Nielsen in the George W. Bush administration, joins “CBS This Morning to discuss Nielsen’s resignation.
An American woman kidnapped at a popular African safari destination started her journey home after a ransom was paid to free her. Video shows Kimberley Sue Endecott leaving a wilderness lodge in Uganda by helicopter early Monday. She is headed to California after almost five days in captivity. Debora Patta reports from Entebbe, Uganda.
Keith Urban won entertainer of the year amid some controversy at Sunday's Academy of Country Music Awards. Even though no women were nominated for the night's top honor, Kacey Musgraves won two awards including album and female artist of the year. "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Nancy O'Dell reports.
Born into slavery, the self-taught painter who began his artistic life in his 80s is the focus of a retrospective at the Smithsonian American Art Museum
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity
EU supporters hold a "People's Vote" march demanding a new referendum, as Prime Minister Theresa May faces increasing pressure to resign
Shows and movies you'll want to stream soon
"CBS This Morning" revealed the research vessel Petrel discovered the World War II wreckage in the South Pacific
No revivirá la tenencia federal y no habrá nuevos impuestos: AMLO