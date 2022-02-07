U.S. alpine skier Nina O'Brien injured after crashing during giant slalom event

Live

American alpine skier Nina O'Brien is "alert and responsive" after she crashed during the giant slalom event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, the U.S. ski and snowboard team announced. 

Considered the top American alpine racer after Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified, O'Brien was going fast on the final turn when she slipped and appeared to hurt her leg, not far from the finish line. She was carried off the course on a stretcher. Video showed fellow skiers in disbelief following the crash. 

ALPINE SKIING-OLY-2022-BEIJING
USA's Nina O'Brien is is tended to by medical staff after she crashed in the second run of the women's giant slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 7, 2022. JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. ski and snowboard team's Twitter account said she was undergoing further evaluation. The team also said that O'Brien was worried about "delaying the race" and wanted to know "how fast she was skiing" 

CBS News reached out to the team for an update, but did not immediately hear back. 

Shiffrin posted a message on Twitter, saying the team was "heartbroken for Nina." 

"It's just sooo not even close to fair," she wrote. "The warrior that she is, she will get back stronger and speedier than ever, with the same upbeat and kind attitude that is trademark Nina. But tonight we're all just sad and crossing our fingers for the best news possible." 

Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, tweeted, "Our thoughts are with you Nina." 

There have already been multiple crashes in the Beijing Olympics, raising questions over the host's decision to use nearly 100% artificial snow for the Winter Games. Apart from its environmental impact, the decision has been criticized by some athletes, including retired British freestyle skier Laura Donaldson who called it "dangerous." 

Team USA has yet to claim a gold medal in the Winter Games so far, as of Monday afternoon Eastern Time. 

