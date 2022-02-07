U.S. alpine skier Nina O'Brien injured after crashing during giant slalom event

U.S. nabs its first medals of the 2022 Olympi...

American alpine skier Nina O'Brien is "alert and responsive" after she crashed during the giant slalom event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, the U.S. ski and snowboard team announced.

Considered the top American alpine racer after Mikaela Shiffrin disqualified, O'Brien was going fast on the final turn when she slipped and appeared to hurt her leg, not far from the finish line. She was carried off the course on a stretcher. Video showed fellow skiers in disbelief following the crash.

USA's Nina O'Brien is is tended to by medical staff after she crashed in the second run of the women's giant slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 7, 2022. JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. ski and snowboard team's Twitter account said she was undergoing further evaluation. The team also said that O'Brien was worried about "delaying the race" and wanted to know "how fast she was skiing"

She was worried about delaying the race. And also she wanted to know how fast she was skiing. What a trooper! 💪 https://t.co/ZFtya76VHE — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 7, 2022

CBS News reached out to the team for an update, but did not immediately hear back.

Shiffrin posted a message on Twitter, saying the team was "heartbroken for Nina."

"It's just sooo not even close to fair," she wrote. "The warrior that she is, she will get back stronger and speedier than ever, with the same upbeat and kind attitude that is trademark Nina. But tonight we're all just sad and crossing our fingers for the best news possible."

We are so heartbroken for Nina… she showed so much heart and fire in her skiing today, and it all got shredded to pieces on the final turn. This sport… this sport is SO damn hard. It’s brutal, and it hurts- far more often than it ever feels good. 🤍🙏 pic.twitter.com/9X9llLPVZ0 — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) February 7, 2022

Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, tweeted, "Our thoughts are with you Nina."

There have already been multiple crashes in the Beijing Olympics, raising questions over the host's decision to use nearly 100% artificial snow for the Winter Games. Apart from its environmental impact, the decision has been criticized by some athletes, including retired British freestyle skier Laura Donaldson who called it "dangerous."

The future of the Winter Olympics is under threat because of climate change, according to a new university report. The warning comes as Beijing prepares for the opening of the 2022 Games this week — the first Winter Olympics to use nearly 100% artificial snow. pic.twitter.com/M9kS6BT8PX — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2022

Team USA has yet to claim a gold medal in the Winter Games so far, as of Monday afternoon Eastern Time.