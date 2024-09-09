Dozens of people and cattle killed as fuel tanker collides with another truck in Nigeria

Most semi-automated vehicle systems fall short on safety, new test finds

Abuja, Nigeria — A fuel tanker collided head-on with another truck in Nigeria on Sunday causing an explosion that killed at least 52 people, the country's emergency response agency said. The fuel tanker was also carrying cattle in the Agaie area in north-central Niger state and at least 50 of them were burned alive, Abdullahi Baba-Arab, director-general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, said.

Search and rescue operations were underway at the scene of the accident, Baba-Arab said.

An image taken from video shows the still-burning remains of a fuel tanker truck that collided with another truck carrying people and cattle in northern Nigeria's Niger state, Sept. 8, 2024. Reuters

Ibrahim Husseini, a spokesman for SEMA, later confirmed the death toll and said the victims were given a mass burial following the early morning explosion.

Mohammed Bago, governor of Niger state, said residents of the affected area should remain calm and asked road users to "always be cautious and abide by road traffic regulations to safeguard lives and property."

With the absence of an efficient railway system to transport cargo, fatal truck accidents are common along most of the major roads in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country.

An image taken from video shows the charred remains of a truck that was carrying cattle and people when it collided with a fuel tanker on a road in northern Nigeria's Niger state, Sept. 8, 2024. Reuters

In 2020 alone, there were 1,531 gasoline tanker crashes resulting in 535 fatalities and 1,142 injuries, according to Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps.