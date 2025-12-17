Nick Reiner, Rob Reiner's son, to appear in court on 2 counts of murder in killing of his parents

Nick Reiner is scheduled to appear in a California court on Wednesday on two counts of murder in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

The arraignment and plea hearing, which will mark the first time Nick Reiner is appearing in court related to the killings, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. Eastern).

The 32-year-old is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on Tuesday. Hochman said the charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty, but that his office hasn't decided which to pursue.

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their home over the weekend.

Newly released video shows Nick Reiner inside a gas station convenience store hours after the killings and just moments before he was arrested on Sunday. Video from outside the store shows the LAPD arriving and arresting him. He did not resist arrest, according to police.

He is now being held without bail in a jail in downtown Los Angeles.

The district attorney's office confirmed in a statement that Rob and Michele Reiner were stabbed to death. It wasn't clear as of Wednesday morning when exactly the attack happened, or how long the couple had been dead before their bodies were discovered on Sunday. The day before, they had gone to a party at Conan O'Brien's, where Rob and Nick Reiner had a brief but loud argument, sources who were there told CBS News.

Police have not released details about evidence in the case, or any information about a possible motive or what led them to arrest Nick Reiner.

Rob Reiner, 78, first gained fame in the CBS sitcom "All in the Family" for playing Archie Bunker's son-in-law Mike "Meathead" Stivic. He later became highly regarded for directing films including "The Princess Bride," "A Few Good Men," and "When Harry Met Sally..." Michele, 68, was a photographer who took the photo of President Trump that was used on the cover of his book "The Art of the Deal," according to Variety.

"Their loss is beyond tragic and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice," Hochman said Tuesday. He added that this type of case is "the most serious charge the DA's office can bring against anyone."

On the day the couple was found dead, they had plans with their longtime friends Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama, according to the former first lady.

"We were supposed to be seeing them that night, last night, and we got the news," Michelle Obama said during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Monday night.