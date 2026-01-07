After withdrawing from case, attorney declares: "Take this to the bank...Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder"

The attorney who was representing Nick Reiner, accused of killing his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, unexpectedly withdrew from the case during what was supposed to be Nick Reiner's arraignment Wednesday, but made a bold declaration afterward: "Take this to the bank. Pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder. Print that! Print that!"

Nick Reiner, 32, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, accused of stabbing his parents to death on Dec. 14 in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The L.A. County medical examiner said the Rob and Michele Reiner died from "multiple sharp force injuries."

Nick Reiner was supposed to enter a plea on Wednesday, but that arraignment was postponed when his defense attorney, Alan Jackson, told the court, "We feel that we have no choice at this juncture, but to withdraw as counsel."

The judge did not allow cameras to show Nick Reiner in court, but he stood shackled, head shaved and wearing a brown jumpsuit.

Jackson, who famously won an acquittal in the murder trial of Karen Read and represented disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, did not explain his decision to withdraw from the case. Outside the courthouse, he told CBS News it was one of the most painful decisions he's ever made as a lawyer.

Jackson said he was forced to withdraw due to "circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly, circumstances beyond Nick's control," which "have dictated that, sadly, it's impossible for us to continue our representation." He added that he was "legally and ethically prohibited from explaining the reasons why."

The L.A. County Public Defender's Office will take over for Jackson and his co-counsel. Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene will represent Nick Reiner, who will remain in custody until the new hearing date. He is being held without bail and his arraignment has been rescheduled to Feb. 23.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said after the hearing that he was "fully confident" Nick Reiner would be found guilty of the charges against him.

If convicted, Nick Reiner could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, and the district attorney's office has indicated it may also seek the death penalty, but no final decision has yet been made.