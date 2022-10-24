Watch CBS News
U.S.

Florida high school quarterback killed in crash while trying to help driver stuck on side of road

By Greg Cannella

/ CBS News

A Florida high school quarterback was killed in a crash early Sunday while helping a driver stuck on the side of the road. 

Nick Miner, 18, was in a pickup truck when officials say he stopped on the side of the road to help another driver who was stuck on Dallas Boulevard in Orlando. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Honda Insight hit Miner's pickup, which flipped the truck and threw Miner, killing him.

Miner was a senior at East River High School. "It hurts. He was a brother of the family. I wish he was still here," Parker Stoner, Miner's football teammate, told Fox35 Orlando, which reported a roadside memorial had been set up where he was hit.  

In a statement, East River High School Principal Becky Watson said, "I know I speak for our entire East River High community when I express the grief felt at the loss of one of our own." 

East River High School Family, This is principal Becky Watson with some very sad news. Earlier this morning I was...

Posted by East River High School - OCPS on Sunday, October 23, 2022

School officials provided grief counselors on campus Monday for any students or staff members.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses for the Miner family.

Officials said the crash is under investigation.

Greg Cannella
greg-cannella.png

Greg Cannella is a social media producer and writer for CBS News, focused on trending stories.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 6:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.