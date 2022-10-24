Florida high school quarterback killed in crash while trying to help driver stuck on side of road

A Florida high school quarterback was killed in a crash early Sunday while helping a driver stuck on the side of the road.

Nick Miner, 18, was in a pickup truck when officials say he stopped on the side of the road to help another driver who was stuck on Dallas Boulevard in Orlando. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a Honda Insight hit Miner's pickup, which flipped the truck and threw Miner, killing him.

Miner was a senior at East River High School. "It hurts. He was a brother of the family. I wish he was still here," Parker Stoner, Miner's football teammate, told Fox35 Orlando, which reported a roadside memorial had been set up where he was hit.

In a statement, East River High School Principal Becky Watson said, "I know I speak for our entire East River High community when I express the grief felt at the loss of one of our own."

East River High School Family, This is principal Becky Watson with some very sad news. Earlier this morning I was... Posted by East River High School - OCPS on Sunday, October 23, 2022

School officials provided grief counselors on campus Monday for any students or staff members.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover funeral expenses for the Miner family.

Officials said the crash is under investigation.

Our sincere sympathy goes out to the family of Nick Miner and East River High School. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire East River Community! #EastRiverStrong #FHSAAStrong pic.twitter.com/nPwGSoP3Z4 — FHSAA (@FHSAA) October 24, 2022