10-year-old completes 50 5Ks in 50 days in honor of grandfather battling cancer

A California 10-year-old just completed a physical challenge most adults wouldn't consider trying. Niall McDermott, a fifth grader from San Francisco, finished 50 5Ks in 50 days Sunday –– all in honor of his grandfather who is battling cancer, CBS San Francisco reports.

McDermott took on the quest after he was inspired by a movie about a man called the "Iron Cowboy," who completed 50 triathlons in 50 days.

"I wanted to do 50 5K's in 50 days," he told CBS San Francisco.

McDermott's grandfather has lung cancer and he wanted this challenge to be about raising money to help him. So far, he raised $4,000 in donation pledges throughout his seven-week runs, according to the station.

Fifty days ago, he ran his first 5K near his home in Golden Gate Park. Then, each following day, he ran another until he met his goal.

Even his parents had their doubts that he would continue to run one 5K per day.

"No, I thought it was very unlikely," said Ryan McDermott, the boy's father. "Ten-year-olds are fantastic, but they embark on a lot of things that they don't finish."

Ryan said Niall got approval from his doctor before starting his epic journey, but nobody thought he'd actually finish it.

"He never complained a single day, said he didn't want to do it, or he's too tired or something hurt," he said. "He was just ready to go every day."

On Sunday, he finished the last 5K, becoming an inspiration to others for his strong will.

"I was thinking 'I'm gonna finish this and I can do it, and when I finish it, I won't have to do it anymore,'" he said.

The funds that McDermott raised will be donated to the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation in honor of his grandfather.