CBS News November 28, 2017, 4:23 PM

New York terror attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov pleads not guilty

39 Photos

A man leaves a note on a memorial left along a bike path to remember the victims of the Halloween terror attack.

Reuters/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK -- The man charged in the deadly Halloween terror attack in lower Manhattan pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday, CBS New York reports.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, is accused of driving a rented pickup truck down a bicycle path, killing eight people and injuring a dozen others.

Saipov was shot by a police officer after his truck hit a school bus.

Investigators said Saipov wrote two notes pledging his loyalty to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

new york city attack
View Gallery

NYC terror suspect Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, seen in a mugshot from Oct. 20, 2016, after an arrest in Missouri on a warrant for failure to appear in a traffic case.

Missouri Dept. of Corrections

Authorities said Saipov waived his Miranda rights while in custody at a hospital and admitted to carrying out the attack after being inspired by ISIS videos that he had watched on his phone.

He allegedly planned the attack for Halloween in hopes of hitting more people and intended to continue the attack on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Saipov was indicted last week on eight counts of murder, 12 counts of attempted murder and supporting a terror group.

Saipov is eligible for the death penalty.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News