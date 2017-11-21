NYC terror attack: Sayfullo Saipov indicted for deadly truck incident

NEW YORK -- A 22-count indictment has been returned charging a man in the slayings of eight people during a truck attack on a bike path in New York City.

Sayfullo Saipov was indicted Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. He did not appear in court on Tuesday.

He was arrested after people were run over by a vehicle Oct. 31 in a midday attack that authorities called terrorism.

Federal prosecutors previously said he was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology" when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

Jane Rosenberg

The indictment includes charges that Saipov provided material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), and it includes numerous offenses that can carry the death penalty upon conviction.

He's being held without bail. A message left with his attorney was not immediately returned.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Saipov was charged with killing "eight innocent people ... in a calculated act of terrorism in the heart of one of our great cities."

The NYPD said previously that Saipov, who came to the U.S. from Uzbekistan, had been planning the attack for several weeks.

According to John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner for counterterrrorism, Saipov left several pages of handwritten notes just outside the rental truck he used to ram into civilians, one of which said ISIS would "endure forever." The notes also used the phrases "no god but God and Muhammad is His true prophet," both of which are sayings affiliated with ISIS.

Prosecutors said they found two cellphones at the scene, with one of the phones containing 90 videos and thousands of images associated with ISIS. Saipov told investigators he was inspired to carry out the attack based off videos he watched on his cellphone.

An intelligence source told CBS News' Pat Milton that Saipov was on authorities' radar before the attack.

After colliding with a school bus during the attack, Saipov allegedly exited the truck and yelled "Allahu Akbar." An NYPD officer shot him afterward.

A family friend with whom the man stayed in Ohio has told The Cincinnati Enquirer that Saipov was "really calm" and worked hard.