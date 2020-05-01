New York schools to remain closed for rest of school year, Cuomo says

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that all K-12 schools and colleges in the state will stay closed for the rest of the school year. Cuomo called it the "best course of action to keep students, educators and staff safe" and said schools will continue to provide distance learning.

"We must protect our children. Every parent and citizen feels that," he said.

The governor said no decision has been made about the fall reopening of schools, but officials are discussing plans for kids' "summer activities." A decision on summer school programming will be made by the end of May, he said.

"We're trying to stage decisions at intervals that give us the information, but also enough time for people to make the preparations they need to make," he said.

The announcements came as the single-day death toll due to COVID-19 dropped below 300 for the first time in weeks. There were 289 deaths on Thursday, Cuomo said.

This story will be updated.