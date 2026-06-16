Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns gets praise from his NBA inspiration, Magic Johnson, after championship win: "You dominated"

Karl-Anthony Towns got praise from one of his inspirations Tuesday after winning an NBA championship with the New York Knicks.

Magic Johnson, the five-time NBA champion and three-time Finals MVP, surprised Towns with a congratulatory message on "CBS Mornings."

"I had to say, Karl, you dominated the whole playoffs, brother. Your outside shooting ability from the three-point line. You're putting it on the floor and dime, dishing left and right, as well as blocking shots. And your defense, you were awesome, man," Johnson said in a video while on vacation with his family. "You're going to be beloved forever, brother, in the city of New York."

The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win their first NBA championship since 1973.

Towns said he's "always wanted to play" like Johnson.

"It's so crazy because I wear the number 32 because of my father and because of Magic Johnson, and I've always wanted to play like him," he said on "CBS Mornings." "I feel like this is such an amazing moment where I feel this playoffs I was actually able to imitate his game the most and really be able to play like Magic a lot of the time, and to get my teammates involved, while also finding ways to score. He was all around one of the best players I've ever seen."

Reflecting on his journey to the championship, Towns said he believed in himself throughout his career despite some hardships. If he could talk to his younger self, he would tell him: "It played out exactly the way your career should go."

"I always felt that, for me, my whole ethos was always get the most worthy championship. Do the things the hardest way, because then it has the biggest reward, and I've always been taught that since young," Towns said.

"If you think about my career, I've always wanted to be the first to do something, I've always wanted to do the thing that was impossible because everyone told me, the way I played the game was impossible," he added. "It always made me giddy and excited to show people what they thought was impossible is possible."

"I believed in myself," Towns said.

During the NBA Finals, Towns paid tribute to his mother, who died in April 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Towns said that although his mother isn't here physically, she's with him in spirit.

"Spiritually, we have a great connection, and to be able to kind of, in a way, have that hug from her that I can't have physically is really dope," Towns said.

Following the Knicks' win, fans flooded the streets of New York City and celebrated into the early hours.

Towns said he is grateful to be able to "bring this kind of happiness to the city."

"It's surreal to see the five boroughs really come together as one. That never happens. So, to see everybody in New York City, all at one time, become Knicks fans, and just have that love for each other, is pretty crazy," he said.