New York will start scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for education and public transit workers on Monday
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday the state will start scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for the next group of people on Monday. That includes first responders, education workers and public transit workers. People 75 and older and public safety workers, will also be eligible to start making appointments for vaccinations.
"We're gonna have thousands of providers coming online next week," Cuomo said Friday at a coronavirus briefing. "Monday basically is when the registration website will open to make an appointment."
New York City is currently in Phase 1A, which means only front line hospital workers and people in nursing homes can be vaccinated. The next step opens scheduling for Phase 1B. Together, the phases include four million people, according to the governor.
Cuomo urged people to be prepared for wide scheduling timelines, given the limited vaccine supply, and said some may not be able to get appointments for three months or longer.
Cuomo also said hospitals must continue to prioritize health care workers for vaccinations: "They are far from done," he added.
"We are dependent on the supply," the governor said. "I'm working closely with the Biden administration. They are working on accelerating the supply. That is great news, and the more we get, the more we transfer."
Three thousand vaccine distribution locations will be available across the state "in a couple of weeks," Cuomo said, but none of them will have "nearly enough" vaccines to meet demand.
More than 8,500 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the virus as of Friday, and 18,832 new cases were reported. The governor said 161 more people have died due to the virus.