Watch Live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives COVID-19 update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving a COVID-19 update on Friday, after the question of whether New York City may need to go into a full shutdown became the latest political football between him and the city's mayor.

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents and businesses earlier this week to brace for a possible second shutdown amid a citywide surge in coronavirus cases. Governor Cuomo said, however, there might not have to be a total shutdown at all — depending on how New Yorkers behave during the holidays, CBS New York reports. Cuomo encouraged people to stay home and put Christmas on pause to avoid putting New York on pause.

"To the extent elected officials want to say to people 'You need to be careful, unless,' I understand that," Cuomo said. "But 'or else' is not an inevitability. It's not a foregone conclusion."

"Call me a foolish optimist but I think New Yorkers are capable of getting us to the point where there is no shutdown," the governor said.

Last week, Cuomo announced that indoor dining in New York City would be suspended as of this past Monday due to COVID-19.

"Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC's density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk," the governor tweeted.

