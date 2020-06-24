New York City Marathon canceled over coronavirus concerns

The New York City Marathon has been been canceled this year dues to concerns about the coronavirus, organizers announced Wednesday. The event is the world's largest marathon – and would have been the 50th running of the race in November.

New York Road Runners, which organizes the event, along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's office decided to cancel the race due to "coronavirus-related health and safety concerns" for participants, staff, volunteers and spectators.

"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first," de Blasio said. "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."

Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners, said safety was key to the decision.

"Canceling this year's TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective," Capiraso said. "Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year."

Runners registered for the 2020 marathon will have the option of receiving a full refund of their entry fee or guaranteed complimentary entry in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

The event began in 1970 and in 2019, the marathon finished with more than 53,000 finishers. The 50th running of the marathon is now scheduled for November 7, 2021.

The announcement follows the cancellations of other signature races, including the Boston and Tokyo marathons.