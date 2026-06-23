Trump-backed challenger Constantino projected to beat establishment GOP candidate in primary to replace Rep. Stefanik

Anthony Constantino, a Trump-backed businessman and political newcomer, beat a more traditional Republican candidate in Tuesday's GOP primary to replace Rep. Elise Stefanik in New York's 21st Congressional District, CBS News projects.

Constantino defeated Robert Smullen, a state assemblymember who had the support of the state Republican Party and other local GOP officials. Stefanik did not endorse in the race.

The primary to represent the upstate New York district, which stretches from the Canadian border to straddling the northern Albany suburbs, became increasingly bitter as Constantino and Smullen threatened legal action against each other over claims made during the campaign. After a May debate, Smullen refused to shake his opponent's hand.

Potentially complicating the GOP's hold on the seat is the Conservative Party's backing of Smullen. With the Conservative Party's nomination, Smullen had already secured a spot on the November ballot. It's unclear whether he plans to drop out.

After the assassination attempt against President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, Constantino put up a massive "Vote for Trump" sign atop his sticker company headquarters. Mr. Trump referenced the sign in his endorsement of Constantino.

"Anthony has been such a Great Supporter that he actually put up a somewhat 'controversial' sign, against strong opposition, in my honor. The sign is still there!" Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding: "HE IS A GREAT GUY WHO WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

The sign isn't the only move Constantino made to curry favor with the president. Last year, Constantino presented a 7-foot bronze statue to Mr. Trump depicting the president raising his fist after the Butler assassination attempt. In May, he released a song titled "Trump," with the lyrics "Everywhere I go, they love Donald Donald Trump."

Stefanik, who has represented the district since 2015, was initially Mr. Trump's pick for ambassador to the United Nations at the start of his second term. But the president later pulled the nomination, saying that he needed her to remain in Congress given the party's razor-thin majority. Stefanik later announced her bid for New York governor, but exited the race after Mr. Trump declined to endorse her.