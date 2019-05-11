"Life-threatening" flash flood warning issued for New Orleans

The National Weather Service in New Orleans warned of "life-threatening" flash flooding in the area Saturday night through Sunday morning as heavy rain pounded southeast Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. In southeast Louisiana, over 3,000 were without power Saturday afternoon, CBS Baton Rouge affiliate WAFB reported.

Between 2-4 inches of rain are expected and up to six inches of rain could fall in some areas. Flash flood warnings were still in effect Saturday for parts of Texas, including Houston and Austin, as the storm moved east.

A train derailed north of Poplarville, Mississippi due to high water, CBS Jackson affiliate WJTV reported. There were no injuries, but officials warned they had to rescue several drivers from high water around the Pearl River. Tornado warnings are also in effect for parts of Mississippi.

The National Weather Service said the Houston area saw about 1 to 3 inches of rain late Thursday and early Friday, with some places getting 3 to 6 inches. Those storms pelted the Houston area with golf-ball sized hail and flooded streets, leading to several high-water rescues.

Workers open bays of the Bonnet Carre Spillway in Norco, Louisiana, on May 10, 2019. Gerald Herbert / AP

Major flooding was forecast Saturday for the Trinity River northeast of Houston, and other waterways like the Neches River in East Texas also were overflowing.

Steady rain has lashed the broader Texas Gulf Coast region, the San Antonio area and much of North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth.