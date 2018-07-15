Bus crash on New Mexico highway leaves 3 dead, dozens injured

BERNALILLO, N.M. -- Authorities say a crash involving a passenger bus and three other vehicles on a highway in New Mexico has killed three people and injured 22 others. Sandoval County Fire Chief James Maxon confirmed the deaths to the Albuquerque Journal . He says the crash occurred early Sunday on Interstate 25 just north of Bernalillo, about 18 miles north of Albuquerque.
Thirty-eight people were involved in the crash, 35 were on the bus, CBS affiliate KRQE-TV reports. The crash scene is about 100 yards long.
The Rio Rancho Fire Department tweeted an image from the scene.
Maxon didn't immediately know what caused the collision involving a passenger bus, a semitruck, a pickup truck and a car.
It was not immediately known whether the three who died were bus passengers.
It's also unclear if the bus involved was a tour bus and where it was coming from or headed.