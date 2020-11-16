New Jersey reports record high COVID-19 cases for 2nd day in a row

COVID-19 cases in New Jersey are rising at an alarming rate. On Sunday, Governor Phil Murphy said there were more than 4,500 new cases — a number the state has not seen since the start of the pandemic, CBS New York reports. This comes as the cumulative amount of coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 11 million this weekend, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Tighter restrictions are now in effect in the Garden State, requiring bars and restaurant owners to stop indoor service by 10 p.m. in an effort to slow the spread.

On the heels of that move, the state is now looking at 4,540 new cases, up from Friday's record-breaking increase.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, according to CBS New York.

So far, state officials are reporting 18 new deaths, but the number of people who are dying remains well below where they were in the spring.

Some in the community are on edge, while others are trying to remain calm.

"Nervous, worried, hoping that they're going to come up with some kind of safe treatment vaccine as soon as they can," said Jennifer Prezant of Ho-Ho-Kus.

"I'm not worried because I wear a mask, pay attention and wash my hands and do all of that stuff," added Bruce Tyler of Montclair.

Murphy addressed the alarming situation on Twitter, imploring residents to wear masks and practice social distancing. He also said residents must redouble their efforts and crush the curve like they did last spring.

Also late Sunday, Murphy tweeted that he and the governors of New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware discussed how they can continue to work together "to beat back the second wave of COVID-19."

