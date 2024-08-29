Police kill man on I-95 bridge linking New Hampshire and Maine, child and woman found dead

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - The Interstate 95 Piscataqua River Bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine has been shut down after police shot and killed a wanted man and then found a child dead in his car.

According to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, the unidentified man killed a woman at a home in Troy overnight and then drove to the bridge in Portsmouth, which is at the state line with Kittery, Maine.

Formella's office said police "engaged" with the man on the bridge and shot him.

8-year-old killed

"Police on the bridge also found an 8-year-old child fatally shot in the male adult's vehicle. The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation," the Attorney General's office said in a statement Thursday morning.

The Maine Attorney General's Office is also looking into the shooting on the bridge.

New Hampshire - Maine bridge closed

"There is no threat to the general public at this time," Formella's office said. The bridge was completely shut down around 5 a.m.

"The I-95 Piscataqua River Bridge remains closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation. Traffic is currently being diverted to the two other local bridges in the area. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes."

The Piscataqua River Bridge between Kittery and Portsmouth, N.H. was shut down Thursday, August 29, 2024 after a shooting there. CBS Boston

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.