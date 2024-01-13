Watch CBS News
New Hampshire firefighters battle massive blaze after multiple oil tankers catch fire

By Cara Tabachnick

New Hampshire firefighters are battling a massive blaze after multiple oil tankers caught fire on Saturday, the Exeter Fire Department said on X. 

Three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping, caught fire, officials said, setting off a blaze large enough to require the assistance of a crash truck. A truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport arrived to provide foam fire suppression, the fire department said.  A Southeast HAZMAT team with 500 gallons of foam also arrived to assist various fire crews on site. 

Video from the scene posted by the Exeter Fire Department shows burnt-out truck bodies engulfed in red-hot flames.

Officials reported that there were no injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

First published on January 13, 2024 / 6:52 PM EST

