2 Nevada state troopers struck and killed while helping another driver on Las Vegas freeway

Two Nevada state troopers were struck and killed by a vehicle while helping another driver on a Las Vegas freeway Thursday, authorities said. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said a suspect had been taken into custody hours after the crash, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

"It's a terrible, terrible tragedy to have these troopers lose their lives in the manner they did," Wolfson said.

Las Vegas police, who are investigating the collision, planned to hold a news briefing at their headquarters later Thursday.

According to police, the two Nevada Highway Patrol officers were "conducting a motorist assist" early Thursday morning on Interstate 15 when they were struck.

The slain troopers' names have not been released.

"Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers," state police spokesperson Kim Yoko Smith said in a statement.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said he was "profoundly saddened" by the troopers' deaths.

"This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state," Lombardo said in a statement. "As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice."

A stretch of Nevada's busiest highway and several on-ramps were shut down after the crash.

The I-15 was where another state trooper was struck and killed in 2021 during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Trooper Micah May was hit by a vehicle while putting down spike strips to stop the suspect's car.