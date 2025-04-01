Nevada community hopes Trump will slow expansion of solar farms in their area

Nevada's wide-open high desert isn't the first place you'd think of for a vineyard, but third-generation farmer Mark Hartman is giving new meaning to the term dry wine on land that's been in his family for 50 years. But he sees a looming threat on the horizon in the form of solar farms.

The Federal Bureau of Land Management greenlit seven massive solar projects in the area that, combined, would cover an area about the size of Las Vegas. The so-called Esmeralda 7 would produce enough electricity to power roughly 1.6 million average homes — that's more homes than there are in the city of Los Angeles.

"Everyone is united against the size that's being proposed," Hartman told CBS News. "It would permanently alter the wildlife and migration."

The project is part of former President Joe Biden's Western solar plan, which opened 31 million acres of public land across 11 Western states for solar development.

Despite President Trump's opposition to wind power, the solar projects so far remain untouched. But Esmeralda County voters, who overwhelmingly supported Mr. Trump, are hoping he'll slow expansion.

In his debate against former Vice President Kamala Harris, Mr. Trump said he's "a big fan of solar. But they take 400, 500 acres of desert soil."

County Commissioner Mary Jane Zakas said locals fear the developments will become an eyesore, destroying their natural landscapes. She told CBS News she believes Mr. Trump will look at expanding solar energy production in a more thoughtful way.

Federal officials say the solar farm locations were chosen carefully, and with plenty of opportunity for community input. Ben Norris, vice president of regulatory affairs at the Solar Energy Industries Association, noted the projects are being built "in a way that minimizes land impacts and maximizes the benefits for communities."

The solar farms also mean job opportunities. According to one trade group, more than 40,000 jobs have been created with 100 factories opening up in 43 states.

"We want to do it where you're not going to overwhelm us," Hartman said. "You know? A little county in the middle of nowhere, Nevada."