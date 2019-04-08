Netflix releases first trailer for Beyoncé documentary, "Homecoming"

One of the biggest music events of 2018 is coming to Netflix next week: Beyoncé's celebrated Coachella appearance. Netflix released the first trailer for the documentary, "Homecoming," which it bills as an "in-depth look" at Beyoncé's Coachella music festival performance "from creative concept to cultural movement."

The singer performed twice during the two-weekend music festival in the Palm Springs area last year. She was originally supposed to perform in 2017, but had to postpone the appearance when she became pregnant with twins.

The year-long wait seemed to be worth it. Beyoncé wowed viewers with her nearly two-hour set and fans quickly dubbed the festival "Beychella." Many called the show "historic," and Netflix seemed to agree.

Beyoncé payed homage to historically black colleges and universities throughout the set, and a marching band made up of students from HBCUs played along side her. During the set, she performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the national black anthem. The star also donated $100,000 in scholarships to HBCUs after headlining Coachella.

Beyoncé performs during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The trailer for "Homecoming" shows Beyoncé and her troupe of performers preparing for the festival. We see the star in rehearsals with daughter, Blue Ivy, and holding her twins, Rumi and Sir. We see her working out, signing and dancing. Then, a group of dancers dressed in bright yellow outfits walks onto the Coachella stage to make history.

As quick cuts of the high-paced performance flash across the screen, so do critics' reviews of the show. "An education in black expression," The New Yorker wrote. "Rich with history, potently political, visually grand," the New York Times said. Rolling Stone called the show Beyoncé's "triumphant return."

The end of the trailer reveals "Homecoming" is a film by Beyoncé, and says it will premiere on Netflix April17. The release coincides with this year's Coachella festival.

Fans who missed the star-studded Coachella performance, during which Jay-Z, Solange and Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmates appeared, will get to catch the action on the small screen soon. After the first trailer dropped, social media was ablaze with the trending hashtag #BeyonceHomecoming, and fans shared their excitement with each other.