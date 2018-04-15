CBSN
CBS/AP April 15, 2018, 1:50 PM

Beyoncé's reunites with Destiny's Child at Coachella, praises HBCUs

Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Kevin Winter/Getty

INDIO, Calif. -- Beyoncé reunited with Destiny's Child during her headlining performance at Coachella, which was delayed for a year because of her pregnancy. Beyoncé performed at two-hour set of her hits in Indio, California, where the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is held each year. The superstar was due to perform last year but had to postpone because she was pregnant with her twins, Sir and Rumi.

Her return did not disappoint the audience with a rousing set, including paying tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at historically black colleges and universities (HBCU). She even performed "Lift Every Voice and Sing," known as the national black anthem.

Coachella 2018 LIVE Channel 1 by Coachella on YouTube

At one point, her sister Solange joined her on stage for a dance-off to "Get Me Bodied." Solange joined her sister in her last Coachella performance back in 2014.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams also joined her as they sang their smash hit "Say My Name," and husband Jay-Z also came out for a collaboration.

Beyoncé is due to return for her second performance as Coachella returns for its second run next weekend.

