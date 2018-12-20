Netflix officially announces "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" sequel

Actress Lana Condor could not contain her excitement when she announced that "To All the Boys I've Loved Before," the Netflix hit film in which she stars, is getting a sequel. The actress and her co-star, Noah Centineo, dropped the news in a sweet video announcement.

Condor, who starred in the Netflix rom-com as Lara Jean, appeared in a video to talk about her Christmas list for the crew from "To All the Boys." When she was trying to figure out what to get Centineo, who plays Peter Kavinsky in the film, Condor said, "Noah kind of already has everything." That's when the actor FaceTimed her.

Condor revealed one thing she wanted for Christmas: "I get to tell the fans about our little secret." Centineo agreed to let her spill the beans. Condor announced, "I am so excited! It is officially official. We are making the 'To All the Boys' sequel!"

The book that inspired the Netflix movie has a sequel called "P.S. I Still Love You," which is likely the source material for the film's follow-up.

Centineo said, "Bring on the sequel! We are so excited!" But the FaceTime session was interrupted when Condon got a call.

"Hey! What? You're gonna make the perfect John Ambrose!" Condor said. It appears that Jordan Burtchett, who played John in the first movie, won't be returning, though Netflix has yet to reveal who's taking over the role.

Susan Johnson, who directed the first film, told ET in November that Lara Jean and Peter's new contract-free relationship will be shaken up after high school.

"The struggle of what that means and not having a contract and trust - all those issues that they talk about on the field at the very last scene," she said. "Relationships are hard to navigate and they'll find themselves in one. And they'll discover what the next person might bring in John Ambrose McClaren. We're so invested in Peter and Lara Jean that seeing them go through struggles is going to be hard, but also something everybody can relate to. The next shiny face comes in and you're like, 'Oh shoot, this guy's really nice too. What do I do?'"

Condor also said she was sad about the future of Lara Jean and Peter's relationship. Though Netflix only confirmed the sequel on Wednesday evening, the cast has been teasing the idea for months.

"As a fan of Lara Jean and Peter, I'm heartbroken, but we're not saying that they don't inevitably end up together," Condor told ET in August. "Of course, they're going to go through struggles as every couple does. But it's totally going to suck because I'm a huge fan of Lara Jean and Peter -- and I say protect them at all costs!"

"But, it's going to be interesting going through that and I think my feelings are going to be very genuine if and when we shoot the struggles between Lara Jean and Peter," she said, "because I don't want them to struggle. So the hurt that I will feel will honestly be so genuine because I want them to be together forever."

Centineo echoed Condor's sentiments, saying Lara Jean and Peter going through the ups and downs is very true to life.

"I feel like that's very true and real in relationships. You get together and it's really fresh and new and wonderful, and then you start to realize the inner mechanics of living with a person or being with someone on a day-to-day basis or a weekly basis and the struggles that come with that are sick," Centineo added. "And I would like to see that come with Peter K. too."