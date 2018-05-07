Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to sell Starbucks coffee

Nestle is betting that a $7.15 billion deal with Starbucks can provide a jolt to its coffee sales.

The Swiss-based company announced Monday that Starbucks will receive an up-front cash payment of $7.15 billion for a business which generated annual sales of $2 billion. Approximately 500 Starbucks employees will join Nestle, and operations will continue to be located in Seattle.

The agreement excludes ready-to-drink products, and all sales of any products within Starbucks coffee shops. Nestle will gain the right to sell packaged beans and capsules with the Starbucks brand, adding to its line of Nespresso and Nescafe brands.

In a news release, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the "historic deal is part of our ongoing efforts to focus and evolve our business to meet the changing consumer needs."

The deal doesn't include any fixed assets, the companies said in a statement.

Nestle CEO Mark Schneider says it's a great day for coffee lovers.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of the year.