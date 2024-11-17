Ohio governor, other leaders condemn neo-Nazi march in Columbus: "Your hate isn't welcome in our city"

Leaders in Ohio condemned a group of neo-Nazis parading around part of Columbus carrying flags with swastikas on Saturday afternoon.

Columbus public safety dispatchers told CBS affiliate WBNS on Saturday that they received multiple 911 calls around 1:30 p.m. about a group of individuals marching in the city's Short North.

Video sent to the station showed nearly a dozen people wearing black pants, shirts and head coverings and red masks covering their mouths marching down the street. Three of the people were carrying black flags with red swastikas.

It was not immediately clear who was in the group.

Hours after the incident, Mayor Andrew Ginther released a statement saying the city rejects the "cowardly display" and that it "stands squarely against hatred and bigotry."

"We will not allow any of our neighbors to be intimidated, threatened or harmed because of who they are, how they worship and whom they love," Ginther said in his statement shared on X.

The city's attorney, Zach Klein, said in a statement on X that those involved in the neo-Nazi march should "take your flags and the masks you hide behind and go home and never come back. Your hate isn't welcome in our city."

"This is not who we are, and we will not tolerate or normalize this disgusting ideology in any form," he added.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in his own statement that the people involved in the incident were "spewing vile and racist speech against people of color and Jews."

"There is no place in this State for hate, bigotry, antisemitism or violence, and we must denounce it wherever we see it," he said.

Columbus Division of Police Sgt. Joseph Albert told WNBS that there were no arrests made, although he noted that many of the individuals were detained but later released.

Columbus, Ohio's largest city, is located roughly 45 minutes from Springfield, where the Columbus Dispatch reported that neo-Nazis marched through the streets this summer as the city became the focal point of false claims about Haitian immigrants in the presidential election.