NBA star Donovan Mitchell says "scariest part" of having coronavirus is he's showing no symptoms

NBA star Donovan Mitchell shared the "scariest part" about being infected with the coronavirus. In an interview with "Good Morning America," the Utah Jazz guard said on Monday that he's not displaying any symptoms related to the novel virus.

Mitchell is one of three NBA players who have so far tested positive for COVID-19. The others include Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert and reportedly Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood. The All-Star guard, who is in isolation, talked about living with the virus -- and having no fever or other symptoms yet.

"I have no symptoms which is a unique situation, " he told GMA. "I keep making the joke when people ask me, I would say if you were to tell me I could play, I'm playing in a seven-game series tomorrow, I'd be ready to lace up. I'm really blessed that's the case."

Mitchell said he took a 15-second swab test and called it "discomforting," but relieved he was able to take it. He encouraged others to be mindful even if they don't suspect they have the virus.

"I'm asymptomatic. I could walk down the street if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it," Mitchell said. "I think that's the scariest part about this virus, is that you may seem fine, be fine and you never know who you may be talking to or who they're going home to."

Gobert received backlash after video showed him touching reporters' microphones and cellphones mere days before testing positive for the virus. He has since apologized, but Mitchell was initially upset at the NBA's reigning defensive player of the year.

"It took me a while to cool off," Mitchell said. "I'm glad he's doing okay and I'm glad I'm doing well. At the end of the day neither him or I have children at home. I know I have teammates that have children, staff that have children at home, so I'm glad that we were able to kind of contain it as much as possible."

Like many other NBA stars such as Kevin Love, Zion Williamson and Stephen Curry, Mitchell is helping his community respond to the coronavirus outbreak. He said he's working with a partnership with Salt Lake Granite School District to provide meals to children in need.

"For parents who may not have the money -- being able to not send their kids off to school to get food, I think is a scary feeling for them and I want to be able to make sure that they're set and they understand that guys like myself and whoever may have their back," Mitchell said.