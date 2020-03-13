NBA star Kevin Love donates $100,000 to help Cleveland Cavaliers arena workers impacted by coronavirus

NBA star Kevin Love is donating $100,000 to help Cleveland Cavaliers arena workers after the growing coronavirus outbreak led the NBA to suspend games indefinitely. Love, who was expected to make about $29 million this season, made the announcement on his Instagram account on Thursday.

The league put games on pause after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Love, a forward for the Cavaliers, said he will help Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse workers who will be negatively impacted by the suspension of the NBA season.

"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations," he wrote. "And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities."

Love also made a plea for more kindness and understanding during the panic around the pandemic.

"It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat," wrote Love, who has been vocal about his own mental health issues in the past. "Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time."

Love joins Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in addressing the need for assisting hourly arena employees who will be without work as the NBA goes on hiatus. Following the game between the Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Cuban said he's creating a plan to "financially support" people who won't be able to come to work.

"They get paid by the hour, and this was their source of income. So, we'll do some things there. I don't have any details to give, but it's certainly something that's important to me."