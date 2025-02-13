Video shows Navy plane crash in San Diego harbor; fishing boat captain describes rescuing pilots from water

A fishing boat on the scene of a Navy fighter jet crash in the San Diego Harbor picked up the two ejected pilots just moments after they landed in the waterway.

The plane, identified by a Navy official as an EA-18G Growler, a variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet, was flying in low visibility conditions when it went down around 10:17 a.m. near Naval Air Station North Island, home to Naval Base Coronado. The two pilots were the only crew members aboard.

The cause of the crash — which was captured on video — is under investigation.

Both pilots were able to safely eject from the plane, U.S. Navy officials told CBS News. They were the only people aboard the plane. Navy boats immediately began searching the water, but the pilots' parachutes were spotted by the crew of the Premier, a fishing charter. H&M Landing, the company that owns the vessel, said the Premier's crew saw the pilots before they even hit the water.

"Luckily we were there to spin the boat around, and thanks to my crew and everyone else we were able to swing by and pick them up and safely get them out of the water," said Brandon Viets, the ship's captain. The Associated Press reported that Viets had 12 passengers on the ship on a fishing trip.

The Premier's quick arrival meant the pilots only spent about a minute in 50-degree water, officials said.

This image provided by Premier Sportsfishing shows two pilots being rescued after their E/A-18G Growler crashed off the San Diego coast Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. Brandon Viets / AP

"We are relieved and grateful to have had one of our vessels in the right place at the right time," said Frank Ursitti, the general manager of H&M Landing, in a statement to CBS News. "Captain Brandon Viets and the crew of the Premier acted swiftly, and thanks to their professionalism, were able to bring these pilots to safety."

The fishing boat was met by a small U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat that had been on the scene when the incident occurred. The rescued pilots were evaluated and transported to an area hospital. Both are in stable condition, officials said. They are under a 24-hour medical observation out of an abundance of caution, a Navy spokesperson said.

As of Thursday morning, the aircraft remained submerged in the harbor, with response teams actively assessing the scene, a Navy spokesperson said. The wreckage caused a "large debris field," police said. Crews quickly set up containment lines in the bay to try to filter out debris, including gas and oil, that may have leaked from the downed airplane.

"Anytime there's an aircraft accident like this, there is a little bit of concern about the maritime environmental impact," Lt. Daniel Moen, of the San Diego Harbor Police Department, told CBS News.

The public has been asked to not approach, touch or collect any debris that may wash ashore. Suspected debris should be reported to authorities.