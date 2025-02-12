Military jet crashes near San Diego Harbor naval base; 2 Navy pilots rescued

Two Navy pilots are safe after a military fighter jet crashed in the San Diego Bay in California, officials said Wednesday.

Two Navy officials told CBS News that both pilots ejected from the plane. It crashed around 10:17 a.m. local time. They were the only people aboard the aircraft, which a Navy official identified as an EA-18G Growler, a variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet. The crash was near Naval Air Station North Island, home to Naval Base Coronado.

The crew was rescued by a fishing vessel only a minute after they entered the water, the Coast Guard told CBS News. The pilots were then transferred to a small U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations boat that was on the scene when the incident occurred, the Coast Guard said.

Both pilots were reported to be in stable condition, the Coast Guard said. They were taken to an area hospital.

A City of San Diego spokesperson said officials had been on the way to the harbor with a dive team, but the response was canceled after officials were told the pilots had been rescued. The San Diego Police Department is managing traffic on the shore, the city said.