Search on after Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off San Diego

Search and rescue operations are underway after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed in the ocean off San Diego during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

One crew member has been rescued and five are unaccounted for, Coast Guard Petty Officer Alex Gray told CBS News.

The MH-60S chopper crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy's U.S. Pacific Fleet tweeted.

A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter performs routine flight operations over the Atlantic Ocean, in this July 4, 2018 file photo. Getty

The crash happened while the aircraft was "conducting routine flight operations" off the Nimitz-class USS Abraham Lincoln, according to the Navy.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets," the tweet said.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.



The Abraham Lincoln's home port is San Diego, CBS San Diego affiliate KFMB-TV notes.