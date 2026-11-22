A fire on a natural gas pipeline lit up the night sky in rural Alabama late Saturday with a towering column of orange flame, prompting the operator to shut down part of the line but causing no injuries, the company said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and customer deliveries were not impacted, Southern Natural Gas Company said in a statement Sunday.

Photos and videos posted on social media appeared to show flames rising dozens of yards above the trees near Ward, with smoke billowing into the air. People said on social media that the fire was visible from miles away across the state line in Mississippi.

Southern Natural Gas told The Associated Press that it "experienced a natural gas release and fire" on the segment of the pipeline at around 11:30 p.m. CST Saturday. Emergency responders and company personnel secured the area and the blaze was extinguished, the company said. The impacted part of the pipeline was shut down and depressurized.

A still image from a video provided to CBS News by Kimberly Terrell shows a gas pipeline fire in Ward, Alabama. Kimberly Terrell

CBS News has reached out to the company for more details.

Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department said on social media that its firefighters, along with several other volunteer fire departments, responded to the blaze after midnight to assist Sumter County officials after "a major pipeline explosion that caused a secondary brush fire."

The Sumter County Emergency Management Agency did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking information.

Ward is an unincorporated community located near the Mississippi state line. The mayor of nearby York urged residents on Sunday to remain calm and avoid the affected area.

Mayor Renee Ward Pringle said in a social media post that the city of York's gas facilities are not believed to be affected.