History museum to feature women's pandemic journals

There is no single story that can describe the coronavirus pandemic. It's best told in the millions of individual experiences from a year like no other.

Christine Deng has kept a journal documenting her feelings during the pandemic, which took the life of her grandmother.

"I have all these emotions inside of me that are super overwhelming. Let me just empty it onto like a piece of paper," Deng said.

Deng is one of 1,400 women participating in "Women Writing History, a Coronavirus Journaling Project" for the National Women's History Museum in Alexandria, Virginia. Many have shared their frustrations, even anger.

A couple of pages from Nicole Smile's pandemic journal. Nicole Smile

In one journal entry, Rana Bitar, a doctor, warned "Mr. COVID" to "back off" from one of her patients. Later that day, she wrote: "Mr. COVID. I just learned that you had no ears to listen and no heart. You just took her."

Another woman shared poignant photographs of her life in isolation. Some turn their journals into works of art.

Breast cancer survivor Diane Sanchez said her journal brings her "peace of mind" when she's overwhelmed by sadness. Grocery store worker Taylor Sampson cried tears of joy after getting vaccinated. Lena Tenbarge said she felt "empowered and capable" after giving birth to baby Norah while wearing a mask.

Women sharing their sorrows and joys in the age of COVID. The exhibit will be available online starting in April.