Natasha Bedingfield announces U.S. tour, reflects on success of "Unwritten"

Natasha Bedingfield announces U.S. tour kicking off this fall

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield announced a U.S. tour beginning this fall, marking her return to regular touring as she continues to see her music resonate with audiences worldwide.

The British artist, best known for her 2004 hit "Unwritten," said the song's enduring popularity still amazes her more than two decades into her career.

"I guess I'm going to be singing it for the rest of my life," Bedingfield said.

Bedingfield recalled writing "Unwritten" with her friend Danielle Brisebois, dreaming of performing it in large venues.

"Let's picture a stadium," she remembered thinking at the time. "And it's just amazing when you go in stadiums and arenas and everyone's singing."

The emotional connection between artist and audience was particularly evident during a recent show in Oslo, where fans sang along to her song "Soulmate."

"I didn't realize, but in Norway it was [a hit]," Bedingfield said. "People were singing 'Soulmate' at the top of their lungs. I couldn't keep singing. I was crying so much. I felt very seen."

The 43-year-old artist said she is currently writing new material and finding the creative process particularly rewarding.

"I'm finding it such a flow right now, which is so cool," she said. "Every writer gets writer's block sometimes, so when you're in a flow, you're like—it's a download, in a stream."

Bedingfield said her regular performance schedule is inspiring her songwriting.

"Because I'm singing every day, singing at festivals, it's very easy to go, 'Oh, what song do I want to add to my set?" she said.

The upcoming tour will give Bedingfield more control over her performances compared to festival appearances.

"It's exciting because when it's your own show, you get to lock in there and have a lot of fun," she said.

She hopes to add more tour dates throughout the year and into 2026.

Bedingfield, who has been performing professionally for 21 years, said she has maintained her commitment to live vocals throughout her career.

"I came out at a time where they would make a pretty girl pole dance, and you will lip-sync and have backing dancers," she said. "For me, I was rebellious to be like, I want to sing live, no auto tune. I don't need to be doing dance routines."

Her live shows often feature unexpected covers.

"I just did a cover of Coldplay's 'Politik' into [The Cranberries'] 'Zombie' and they perfectly match up," she said. "The crowd joins in. I love that."

Tour Dates



09/25 – Big Night Live – Boston, MA

09/27 – Ocean's Calling Festival – Ocean City, MD

09/28 – Toad's Place – New Haven, CT

09/30 – 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

10/01 – Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA

10/07 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY