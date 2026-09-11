Nashville airport to be renamed for Dolly Parton after unanimous vote

Nashville International Airport will be renamed after the late Dolly Parton after its board unanimously voted to change the name.

The Metro Nashville Airport Authority board voted 6-0 on Friday to begin the process and said a final name has not been chosen.

"We are working closely with the appropriate parties to thoughtfully determine how Dolly Parton's name and legacy will be incorporated," the airport authority told CBS News in a statement.

The vote came just weeks after the legendary singer and Tennessee native died at the age of 80 following a private cancer battle.

Dolly Parton performed at the Glastonbury Festival in 2014. Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Gov. Bill Lee proposed the name change, saying it would be fitting for the Nashville airport to "bear the name of our state's favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly's music, generosity, faith and kindness."

An online petition to rename the airport after Parton, which was launched more than a year before her death, has more than 175,000 signatures, as of Friday.

When asked about the petition on "CBS Mornings" in January 2025, Parton said she thought the idea of the airport being renamed to honor her was "just a joke."

"I'm very flattered," Parton told co-host Gayle King. "But it's a nice compliment, and I appreciate it. I've been blessed."

Travelers make their way to the gates at the Nashville International Airport. Seth Herald / Getty Images

The Nashville airport's code is BNA, which stands for Berry Field Nashville and was named in honor of Col. Harry S. Berry, local CBS affiliate WTVF reported. The name change would need to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support and enthusiasm from our community and Dolly's fans around the world," the airport's board said in a statement.

Some U.S. airports named after performers, politicians, or athletes include the President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport; Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky; and John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

Other efforts to honor Parton in her home state include legislation introduced by Tennessee state Sen. Jessie Seal to designate Sept. 25 as "9 to 5" Day, a nod to Parton's famous anthem.