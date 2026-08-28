Nashville airport could be renamed for Dolly Parton under Tennessee Gov. Lee's proposal

Nashville International Airport would be renamed for Dolly Parton under a proposal announced Friday by Tennessee's governor.

Gov. Bill Lee proposed the name change just days after the country music icon died Tuesday of cancer at age 80.

"At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state's favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly's music, generosity, faith, and kindness," Lee said in a statement.

Lee said he's already discussed the idea with representatives for Parton.

It echoes the wishes of more than 157,000 Parton fans who have signed an online petition as of Friday to rename the airport. While the petition has been up for over a year, tens of thousands of supporters have signed it since Parton died, and it has backing from Tennessee state Rep. Todd Warner and singer Sheryl Crow.

Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest at Music City Center on June 6, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin / Getty Images

The Nashville International Airport currently has a strong country music presence, celebrating the Music City with its Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Grand Ole Opry outposts and live performances.

Some U.S. airports named after performers, politicians or athletes include the President Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida; Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky and John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

Born in poverty in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Parton became an icon whose popularity crossed generational, geographic and political boundaries. In addition to writing and recording hit songs such as "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," she starred in Hollywood films including "9 to 5" and "Steel Magnolias."

The change could require the Metro Nashville Airport Authority to revisit its naming policy. The policy currently states that airport properties should only be named for people who have been dead for at least two years.

The governor's office said his proposal and the naming policy will be discussed by the airport authority at its meeting on Sept. 17.

Other efforts to honor Parton in her home state include legislation introduced by Tennessee state Sen. Jessie Seal to designate Sept. 25 as "9 to 5" Day, a nod to Parton's famous anthem.