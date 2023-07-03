NASCAR contractor electrocuted to death while setting up course for Chicago Street Race

Contractor Duane Tabinski dies at NASCAR course Contractor Duane Tabinski dies at NASCAR course 00:44

A contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race this weekend, CBS Chicago reported.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the man who died Friday as 53-year-old Duane Tabinski, the founder of an events company hired to install audio equipment for the race, local station WLS-TV reported.

According to the website for the company, Tabinski was the founder of DUANE, a design, staging, and lighting firm. The company has also staged events for some of the biggest names in music – including Bob Dylan, Toby Keith, and Katy Perry – and many large and small corporate events, according to the company website.

In a tweet confirming his death, the company said "he was busy doing what he loved, providing a top-of-the-line audio experience for the enjoyment of others. A very giving and caring soul, Duane will be missed."

The DUANE team is shocked and saddened to inform you of Duane Tabinski’s passing earlier today. He was busy doing what he loved, providing a top-of-the-line audio experience for the enjoyment of others. A very giving and caring soul, Duane will be missed. Updates to come. pic.twitter.com/QUe9ZnIQTX — DUANE (@DUANEROCKS_LIVE) June 30, 2023

NASCAR said in a previous statement that a worker had "suffered a fatal medical emergency" on Friday.

"We are coordinating with local authorities on this tragic incident," race organizers said. "We share our condolences to the family and their loved ones."

Chicago police said first responders took Tabinski from the race course to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Friday morning, according to WLS-TV.

The Chicago Street Race was the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history.

After a record-setting amount of rain, three canceled concerts and hours of uncertainty, three-time Australian Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen won the race.

Chicago's Grant Park had been transformed from an expansive green oasis with impressive landmarks, into a 2.2-mile course featuring 12 turns. Set against the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic and recognizable cityscapes, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race was formed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the NASCAR Cup Series.

