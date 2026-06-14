Organic formula brand issues recall after 3 babies diagnosed with infant botulism

An organic baby formula is being voluntarily recalled after three infants who were fed the product were hospitalized with infant botulism, according to a notice from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that all three babies had consumed Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula, which is sold at Target stores throughout the United States. The sickened babies were in California, Washington and Pennsylvania, according to the FDA notice. All three babies were successfully treated, and no deaths have been reported, the FDA said.

The products were also sold at Target.com and Nara.com. The formula was not sold outside the United States, according to the FDA notice.

No lots of Nara Organics Powdered Infant Formula have tested positive for Clostridium botulinum, the bacteria that causes infant botulism, according to the FDA, but all whole milk infant powdered formula products are being recalled voluntarily by the company.

The three product lots consumed by the sickened babies are 709125280E14F2, 709125288E14F2 and 708125174E14F2, according to the FDA. The lot numbers can be found on the bottom of the formula cans.

A can of Nara Whole Milk Organic Infant Formula powder. Food and Drug Administration

"Nara is taking aggressive action to ensure the safety of the babies and families who use the product as we work closely with the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state partners to support their investigation into the root causes of these cases," the company said in the FDA notice.

Customers should stop using the affected products immediately, according to the notice. Anyone who purchased formula from Nara.com between May and June 2026 will receive an automatic refund. Others who bought it from Nara.com can request a refund online. Consumers who purchased the product at Target should return the product there or visit Target's website for a refund.

Infant botulism occurs when Clostridium botulinum spores enter and colonize the intestinal tract, causing botulinum neurotoxins to grow there, according to the CDC. An outbreak of infant botulism tied to the formula brand ByHeart led to over 50 illnesses in 19 states.

Affected babies may show symptoms including constipation, poor feeding, drooping eyelid, sluggish pupils, low muscle tone, difficulty sucking and swallowing, weak or altered crying, difficulty breathing, and generalized weakness. Respiratory arrest is also possible. The disease can be fatal.

If a baby has consumed the product and begins showing those symptoms, caregivers should contact their healthcare provider immediately.