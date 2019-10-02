Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff address reporters in news conference - live stream
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is joined by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff at her weekly news conference at 10:45 a.m. ET. Today's scheduled news conference comes a week after Pelosi announced the formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
Pelosi, Schiff news conference live stream
- What: Speaker of the House news conference
- Who: Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff
- Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019
- Time: 10:45 a.m. ET
