Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff address reporters in news conference - live stream

/ CBS News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is joined by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff at her weekly news conference at 10:45 a.m. ET. Today's scheduled news conference comes a week after Pelosi announced the formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump.

  • What: Speaker of the House news conference
  • Who: Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff
  • Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019
  • Time: 10:45 a.m. ET
  • Online stream: Via CBSN

First published on October 2, 2019 / 9:56 AM

