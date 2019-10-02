Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff address reporters in news conference - live stream

Study: Youngest kids in class struggle most

New research shows a child's age, compared to their classmates, could impact their mental and behavioral health. A study in JAMA Pediatrics looked at data from more than one million kids ages 4 to 15. Researchers in Britain found the youngest children in a class have a 30 percent higher chance of developing depression, compared to their oldest peers in the same class. Apart from depression, they also have an increased chance of being diagnosed with ADHD and learning disabilities. Psychologist and CBS News contributor Lisa Damour joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what parents need to know.