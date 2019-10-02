President Trump is meeting with and holding a press conference alongside Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, as Democrats' impeachment inquiry escalates.

The president has spent the last few days on Twitter attacking the whistleblower who sparked the formal impeachment inquiry, as well as Democratic House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, who Mr. Trump suggested should be arrested for treason. Mr. Trump told reporters Monday his administration is trying to find out about the anonymous whistleblower. He has said the person who "gave the whistleblower the information" is "almost a spy," and mused, "the spies and treason — we used to handle it a little differently than we do now."

House Democrats are investigating whether the president invited foreign governments to interfere in U.S. elections.

Tuesday marks the president's first press conference since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment probe last week.