U.S. special envoy to Ukraine resigns a day after whistleblower complaint was released

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned from his position Friday after his name appeared in the whistleblower complaint that precipitated the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Trump, CBS News confirms, according to two sources familiar with his decision.

The complaint alleges that Volker went to Kiev in late July and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian political figures and "reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to 'navigate' the demands that the President had made of Mr. Zelenskyy."

Three House committees have scheduled a deposition with Volker regarding the whistleblower complaint.

The whistleblower complaint focuses on a call Mr. Trump made to the president of Ukraine in July, during which he asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian natural gas company.

Arizona State University's student newspaper, The State Press, first reported Volker's resignation. ASU reported that Volker met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to inform him that he'd be leaving the post.

Reporting by Christina Ruffini