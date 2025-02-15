A 2-year-old girl and her mother have died after Munich car attack

A 2-year-old girl and her mother have died after they were injured in the car-ramming attack on a labor union demonstration in Munich, police said Saturday.

A 24-year-old Afghan man who came to Germany as an asylum-seeker was arrested immediately after the attack on Thursday. Prosecutors said Friday that he appears to have had an Islamic extremist motive, but there was no evidence that he was involved with any radical network. A damaged Mini Cooper and other debris could be seen at the scene.

Thirty-nine people were hurt in the attack, and police said on Friday that two of those were very seriously injured. The city's mayor, Dieter Reiter, said on Friday that children had been among those injured in the "deeply shocking" attack.

A view of the damaged car after a car plowed into a crowd in the southern German city of Munich on February 13, 2025 injuring multiple people, according to local authorities. Behlul Cetinkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images

On Saturday, Bavaria's state criminal police office said the young girl and her mother, a 37-year-old woman from Munich, had died of their injuries, the German news agency dpa reported. No other details were shared.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the scene of the attack on Saturday and laid a white rose at an improvised memorial.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, and Volker Wissing, Minister of Justice and Federal Minister for Digital and Transport, lay down flowers at the site where a car crashed into a Ver.di demonstration two days before, in Munich, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. Ebrahim Noroozi / AP

It was the fifth in a series of attacks involving immigrants over the past nine months, including a Christmas market attack that left five dead and hundreds injured. The incidents have pushed migration to the forefront of the campaign for Germany's election on Feb. 23.

Friday also marked the beginning of the three-day Munich Security Conference, an annual gathering of international foreign and security policy officials. U.S. Vice President JD Vance was among the attendees and had touched down in the city just hours before the attack. Police said there was no link between Vance's presence and the incident.